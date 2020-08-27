Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) VP Jeffrey L. Fraley Sells 4,062 Shares

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,671.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.43. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $227.94 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Separately, TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

