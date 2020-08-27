BidaskClub Lowers Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) to Buy

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

SLP opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.22 and a beta of -0.08.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $1,339,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,803,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,112,000.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 51.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 94,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 123,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

