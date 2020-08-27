BidaskClub Lowers Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Immunic from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Immunic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. Immunic has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.30.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $92,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $82,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Immunic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Immunic by 78.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Immunic during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

