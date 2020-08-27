BidaskClub Lowers Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) to Buy

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ERIE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Shares of ERIE stock opened at $205.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.33. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $130.20 and a 1-year high of $223.87.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $657.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.10 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.