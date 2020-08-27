BidaskClub Downgrades Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Buy

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $186.41 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $192.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.41 and its 200 day moving average is $163.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total value of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.