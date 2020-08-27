BidaskClub Downgrades NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Hold

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.36.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $127.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,821.86, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,165,000 after acquiring an additional 157,778 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.