BidaskClub Downgrades Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Buy

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.44.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $114.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Young purchased 1,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $73,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $8,119,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,700 shares of company stock worth $23,324,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 125.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Novavax by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 152,556 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 156.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after buying an additional 296,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Novavax by 58.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 160,205 shares during the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

