BidaskClub Downgrades Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Buy

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $184.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.74. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 19,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $3,627,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $257,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,173 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,216. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

