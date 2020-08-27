BidaskClub Downgrades Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) to Hold

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBTX. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of IBTX opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 31,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

