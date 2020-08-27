BidaskClub Downgrades GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Strong Sell

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GRFS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 36.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 17.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 328,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 6.7% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 13,241,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,691,000 after buying an additional 835,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

