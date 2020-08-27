BidaskClub Downgrades Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Sell

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FITB. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

FITB stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,485,000 after buying an additional 16,403,453 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,193,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,872,000 after buying an additional 780,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,353,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,150,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,705,000 after buying an additional 828,846 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

