BidaskClub Downgrades ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) to Strong Sell

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. ChipMOS Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Get ChipMOS Technologies alerts:

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ChipMOS Technologies by 489.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChipMOS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChipMOS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in ChipMOS Technologies by 93.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.