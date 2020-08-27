BidaskClub Downgrades ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) to Strong Sell

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. ChipMOS Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.73.
ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.
Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.