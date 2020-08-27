BidaskClub Downgrades CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Buy

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CEVA. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of CEVA opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.48 million, a P/E ratio of 605.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94. CEVA has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Mcmanamon sold 57,068 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $2,453,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $100,206.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,402. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 445,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of CEVA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

