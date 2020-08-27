BidaskClub Downgrades AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) to Hold

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95. AAON has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AAON will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 31,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $1,756,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,247.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 3,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $203,675.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,914.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,394 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,749 over the last ninety days. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in AAON by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AAON by 74.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AAON by 11.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth $110,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

