BHP Group’s (BHP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $55.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 231.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BHP Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

