Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.48.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $330,201.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,351.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 770,549 shares of company stock worth $66,235,061 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,255,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $276,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,028 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.