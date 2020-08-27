Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNFT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Shares of BNFT opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $26.78.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 5.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 2.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 7.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.