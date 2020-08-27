Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) were up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $254.60 and last traded at $250.84. Approximately 312,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 301,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 40,788 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $9,796,869.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,483,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,106,333.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 300 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.23, for a total value of $57,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,206,000.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,145 shares of company stock valued at $67,494,693. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beigene by 25.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Beigene by 2.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Beigene by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beigene by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Beigene by 7.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

