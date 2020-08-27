BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in BCE by 52.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in BCE by 31.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in BCE by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $43.77 on Thursday. BCE has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.247 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.80%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.