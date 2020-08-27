Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BAS. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.75 ($63.24).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €52.14 ($61.34) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1-year high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.