Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €51.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.75 ($63.24).

BAS opened at €52.14 ($61.34) on Tuesday. Basf has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a one year high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.52.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

