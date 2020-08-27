Barclays Boosts Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $71.00

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DKS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $53.99 on Thursday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $2.50. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

