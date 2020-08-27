Barclays Begins Coverage on Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.96% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.83.
Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $198.90 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $199.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.92 and a 200-day moving average of $169.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.
In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
