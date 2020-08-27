Barclays Begins Coverage on Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $198.90 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $199.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.92 and a 200-day moving average of $169.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

