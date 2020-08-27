Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,001 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,593,000 after acquiring an additional 618,269 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in PTC by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 84,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of PTC by 1,021.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,917 shares of company stock worth $1,460,507. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.30. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 119.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

