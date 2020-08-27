Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,354,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.13% of B2Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. TCF National Bank acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02).

Several research firms have commented on BTG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on B2Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.26.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

