Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 70,658 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,658 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 109.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 154.3% during the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,743 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,094. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $83.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $84.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.