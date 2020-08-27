Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 476,832 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,832 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $94.35 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.87.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

