Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 35,758 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,758 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,882,000 after buying an additional 814,839 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,907,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,202,000 after buying an additional 809,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 52.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,066,000 after purchasing an additional 60,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Entergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,709,000 after purchasing an additional 49,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.64.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $96.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

