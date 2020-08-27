Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 146,235 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146,235 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,839 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,198,000 after purchasing an additional 740,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,627,000 after purchasing an additional 104,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,306,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,033,000 after purchasing an additional 94,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.