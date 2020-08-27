Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 14,307 Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,307 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.30% of Frontdoor worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. Frontdoor Inc has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

