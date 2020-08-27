Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,387 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 65,446 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 358.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after acquiring an additional 307,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $442,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,595 shares of company stock worth $12,060,652 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $216.68 on Thursday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.66 and its 200 day moving average is $186.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

