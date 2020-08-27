Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 12,043 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,043 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.27% of NuVasive worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 63.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in NuVasive by 52.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in NuVasive by 11.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 1,227.4% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $360,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -425.17, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

