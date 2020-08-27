Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 50,752 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,752 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after acquiring an additional 445,099 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,824,000 after buying an additional 298,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,654,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,498,000 after buying an additional 254,059 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $23,385,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 274.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 225,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 165,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $105.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

