Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 191,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.18% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 69.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 13,671 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,015,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $186,354.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,527 shares in the company, valued at $153,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,484,406.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,366.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.96. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $64.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

