Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 105,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.10% of GCI Liberty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 164.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in GCI Liberty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GLIBA shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

GLIBA stock opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02. GCI Liberty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 84.77%. Research analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $3,127,093.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 728,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,138,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.