Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $11.97 Million in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,969,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.20% of Post as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Post by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Post by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Post by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

NYSE:POST opened at $86.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.62. Post Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on POST shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

In other news, insider Mark W. Westphal acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.87 per share, with a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,361.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.