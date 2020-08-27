Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in US Foods were worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 82.0% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 948.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,212,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,357 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 70.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after purchasing an additional 829,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,737,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,453,000 after purchasing an additional 817,201 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 142.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,341,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,758,000 after purchasing an additional 787,866 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

In other US Foods news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

USFD stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. US Foods Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

