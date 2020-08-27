Bank of Nova Scotia Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 533.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37,643 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,488 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MLM opened at $208.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.28 and its 200 day moving average is $207.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.35.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

