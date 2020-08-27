Bank of Nova Scotia Has $7.60 Million Holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.42% of Graham worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 188.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 14.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Graham by 275.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Graham by 21.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.73, for a total transaction of $456,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GHC opened at $417.54 on Thursday. Graham Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $267.89 and a twelve month high of $719.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.81. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.94.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.