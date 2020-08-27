Bank of Nova Scotia Has $11.79 Million Stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,620 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.26% of Pure Storage worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,950,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $47,950,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 34.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 14,182,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,441,000 after buying an additional 3,638,957 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Pure Storage by 82.6% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,722,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,389,000 after buying an additional 2,587,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 10.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,395,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,261,000 after buying an additional 1,781,810 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pure Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $403.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.05.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 166,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $3,002,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,161. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.