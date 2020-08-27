Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 769.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,998 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,673 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 931.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 6,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in VMware by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $143.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.86. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,803,873.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

