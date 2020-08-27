Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129,890 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 96.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,525,000 after purchasing an additional 199,127 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX opened at $351.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.89. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.