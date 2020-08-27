Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,894 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $584.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.18, for a total value of $617,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,897,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total transaction of $36,929,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at $67,582,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,283 shares of company stock valued at $89,141,186. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $612.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $624.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

