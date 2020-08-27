Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Shares in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.12% of PRA Health Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 57.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,302,000 after purchasing an additional 983,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,305,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,471,000 after purchasing an additional 729,301 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 139.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 575,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,006,000 after purchasing an additional 335,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 309.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,729,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,754,000 after purchasing an additional 167,867 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $211,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,874.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $140,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,489 shares of company stock worth $976,228. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.23.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $103.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.54. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $113.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

