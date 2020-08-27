Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,704 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.83% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,145.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $54.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

