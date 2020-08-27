Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 1,938.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 60,958 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Watsco were worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,198,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 285,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,076,000 after purchasing an additional 61,502 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $245.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.44. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $246.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on WSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.83.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

