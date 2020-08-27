Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 76,109 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1,684.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,109 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Assurant were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Assurant by 31.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,826,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,926,000 after buying an additional 677,872 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,136,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,266,000 after acquiring an additional 206,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,730,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,176,000 after acquiring an additional 202,594 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at $14,664,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 56.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 350,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after buying an additional 126,807 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIZ opened at $121.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $142.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

