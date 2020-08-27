Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Trading 5.9% Higher After Earnings Beat

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $61.93 and last traded at $61.65. 1,245,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 859,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.24.

The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Barclays downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 74.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,417,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,078,000 after buying an additional 93,131 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 91.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

