Bank of America Raises TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target to $65.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Bank of America from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTEC. Sidoti cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.55. 111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,633. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. TTEC has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $453.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.40 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 7,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,665 shares of company stock worth $2,436,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 30.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in TTEC by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TTEC during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

