Bank of America Increases Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $43.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TOL. BTIG Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,532. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 6.84. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,117,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $11,232,900. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 85.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 53.9% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

